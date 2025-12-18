Rochelle High School Board OKs 2026-27 school calendar

The Rochelle Township High School Board heard a monthly report from Principal Chris Lewis on Monday, Dec. 15, as the fall semester draws to a close.

Lewis said RTHS will hold its final exams from Dec. 17-19. Makeup exams will be done on Jan. 5. Final exams make up 15% of students’ final grades in each class. Jan. 6 will be students’ first day of school for the spring semester.

RTHS recently saw high attendance at its combined holiday music concert and Madrigal Dinner, Lewis said.

The school recently hosted an AP and dual credit information night along with a curriculum night for incoming eighth grade students. Discussed at the latter were dual language program offerings next year. The Rochelle Elementary School District will send its first class of dual language program students to RTHS next year.

The school recently saw three students selected to ILMEA all-state for music. They include Vivian Worthington (senior chorus, soprano II), Kathryn Groves (vocal jazz, alto) and Ashley Villanueva (vocal jazz, alto).

Calendar

The board unanimously approved RTHS’s 2026-2027 school calendar at the meeting. Superintendent Jason Harper said the schedule underwent no major changes from the previous year. Aug. 10 will be the first day of the 2026-2027 school year. There will be two uninterrupted weeks of winter break and spring break will remain the same, the last full week in March.

Personnel

The board unanimously approved personnel changes, including the resignation of Joe Howard (Key Club adviser) and the employment of David Cartwright (head golf coach, effective 2026-2027 school year) and Aaliyah Losoya (bus aide).

Meetings

The board will see dates changed at its next two regularly scheduled meetings due to holidays and school closures. Its January meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 20, due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 19. Its February meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 17, due to the Presidents Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 16. Both meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the district office boardroom at RTHS.