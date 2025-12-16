Rochelle UMC to host Blue Christmas service Dec. 21

Sometimes we find ourselves a bit out of sync with the holiday cheer surrounding us. There are many reasons for this. A loss in our lives during the past year, makes us aware of an empty chair this Christmas, an illness may cause us to struggle with positive or joyful feelings, or even sorrow or dismay regarding the state of the world around us may cause us to struggle to find reasons for hope or joy.

When this is our reality, it helps to take some time away from the festivities of the season for some time of intentional quiet.

Blue Christmas Services began around 1990 in the United States, and are traditionally held on the Longest Night, or Winter Solstice. They allow space for reflection, comfort, and quiet for people who are experiencing grief or sadness during the Advent/Christmas season.

Rochelle United Methodist Church has offered an inter-denominational Blue Christmas service to the community for the past few years, and is offering one again this year at 7 p.m. Dec. 21, which is the Longest Night. Called “A Service for the Weary,” it takes its name from a poem by the Rev. Sarah Speed.

Weariness Feels Like by Rev. Sarah Speed

Weariness feels like an ache in your bones,

or a slow leak from the heart —

a leak that causes hope to pool at your feet.

Weariness feels like the wind knocked out of you —

all of a sudden, it’s impossible to breathe.

Weariness feels like an oversized coat.

It catches on door handles and knocks over water glasses.

You turn into a clumsy mess.

Weariness can hit you all at once —

when the phone rings,

when the bill arrives,

when the New York Times sends you an alert.

But weariness can also hem and haw its way into your life,

bit by bit, chipping away at resolve.

And one short poem cannot change this truth —

the weary state of our grief-stricken hearts.

But one short poem can remind you

the one thing we so often forget:

that I can wear your jacket for a while.

And we can try to stop the leak in your heart.

And if that doesn’t work,

then we’ll stand under the night sky

to look at the stars

and remember that we do not

walk this valley alone.

There is no sermon or homily in this service. It consists of a series of readings, some hymns, and prayers. There is also an opportunity for reflection and leaving anonymous prayer requests. Each person who desires to do so may take a prayer request left by someone else. Praying for each other gives strength to both persons. This is an opportunity to take time for quiet, healing, and prayer and it is open to all.

Rochelle United Methodist Church is located at 709 Fourth Ave., at the corner of Seventh Street and Fourth and Fifth avenues, across from the library on one side and Central School on the other. The parking lot and main entrance are off Fifth Avenue. Rochelle United Methodist Church is a place where all people are welcome and loved.