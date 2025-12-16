Christmas brunch at Faith Lutheran in Forreston is Dec. 25

Faith Lutheran Church in Forreston is once again hosting a Christmas brunch.

The brunch will be served on Christmas morning from 10 a.m. until noon. The menu includes egg casseroles, sausage, ham, pastries and fresh fruit, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

There will be a free-will offering that will be donated to the New Life Food Pantry.

Faith Lutheran is located at 402 Second Ave. in Forreston. The church is ADA-accessible and has an elevator to access the basement, making it convenient for all guests. All are welcome to attend to share in the food and fellowship.