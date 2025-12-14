Fehr Graham of Rochelle hires Rice as survey technician

Fehr Graham, a midwest engineering and environmental firm, recently announced the hiring of Survey Technician Charlie Rice. (Photo provided by Fehr Graham)

Fehr Graham, a Midwest engineering and environmental firm, recently announced the hiring of Survey Technician Charlie Rice.

Rice works on transportation, commercial development and municipal projects. He locates property boundaries, performs construction staking and conducts topographic surveys using Total Station and GPS.

Rice holds a bachelor’s degree in geography from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Fehr Graham is a provider of engineering, environmental and funding solutions for commercial, industrial, institutional and government clients with Midwest office locations in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.