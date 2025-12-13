Chesney: Democrats talk affordability while making life in Illinois more expensive

I recently had the pleasure of attending the Northern Illinois Council of Governments’ Legislative Luncheon. This annual meeting brings together eight state lawmakers from Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Stephenson counties, along with local leaders and stakeholders, to discuss regional issues and the state’s legislative agenda.

I always appreciate opportunities to meet with the people I represent – Democrats, Republicans, and everyone in between. It matters when we can sit down in the same room and hear one another directly. However, one issue that stood out during our discussions deserves your attention: affordability.

Several Democrats at the luncheon spoke about the rising cost of living and the need for families to afford life’s basic necessities such as housing, groceries and gas. But to be honest, their comments did not reflect a full grasp of the situation. They felt out of touch.

So, I posed a simple question to the room: “Please raise your hand if you have ever seen your taxes or fees go down in the Winnebago region.” Not a single hand went up.

Illinois families already know the truth. There is no such thing as affordability while living under the tax-heavy and high-spending leadership of Gov. JB Pritzker and the Democratic majority.

According to the nonpartisan Tax Foundation, Illinois has the nation’s highest cell phone taxes, the highest property taxes and the second-highest gas taxes. We carry some of the worst tax burdens in the entire country. Then we turn around and wonder why people are leaving Illinois at historic rates.

We need real change. This state must rein in its spending and stop hurting residents with inexcusable tax burdens. Democrats cannot talk about affordability until they can point to even one example where they have tried to save hardworking Illinoisans a single dollar.

Democrats also refused to provide tax relief for tipped workers. Many of you heard about Trump’s proposed “no tax on tips” provision during the presidential campaign. It passed in the Big Beautiful Bill, but Illinois Democrats chose not to conform to the federal exemption.

Waitresses, delivery drivers, hotel staff, salon workers and many others just lost an opportunity to keep more of what they earn. Only Maine and the District of Columbia rejected this relief. Why do Illinois Democrats believe they know better than the other 48 states? They do not. They chose political theater over standing with working people.

Democrats are not looking out for you. Their decisions continue to drive up the cost of living in Illinois, even as they talk about the need for affordability. It is hard to take that message seriously when tax relief is blocked, and families see their expenses climb year after year.

If we want this state to move in a better direction, we need to refocus our attention on the people who feel these choices the most. Every day, Illinoisans are trying to manage higher taxes and rising costs while watching opportunities for relief slip away. These are not small inconveniences. They shape families’ budgets and their lives.

At some point, Democrats need to explain why their policies keep making life more expensive for the very people they claim to help. And if they cannot answer that, what does that say about their priorities?

Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, is the Illinois state senator for the 45th District.