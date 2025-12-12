Rochelle Area Community Foundation raises $27,800 on Giving Tuesday 2025

The Rochelle Area Community Foundation recently announced the results of its 2025 Giving Tuesday campaign, raising a total of $27,800 to support community programs and charitable funds throughout Rochelle and the surrounding area.

This year’s results exceeded the foundation’s $25,000 goal thanks to the generosity of local residents, donor-advised fund advisers, and committed corporate partners.

This year’s donors supported a wide variety of RACF funds, including the Rochelle Area Community Endowment, Human Services Fund, Berg-Burkholder Family Fund, The Howard Family Fund, Jacobs Family Fund, HP “Jim” Walker Memorial Fund, and the Ron “Stony” Stonebraker Police and Fire Memorial Fund.

Significant corporate gifts included contributions from Constellation, Central Bank, Holcomb Bank, Stillman Bank, First State Bank, Americold, the Greater Rochelle Economic Development Corporation, the Rochelle Township High School Interact Club, St. Paul Lutheran School-EarlyAct, and the Rochelle Rotary Club, among others.

“Our community showed up in such an extraordinary way this Giving Tuesday,” Emily Anaya, executive director of RACF, said. “We are surrounded by outstanding partners and individual donors who truly want to make an impact and give from their hearts. Their generosity is the embodiment of true philanthropy, and we are deeply grateful for every person and organization that helped make this day such a success.”

Ashley Jackson, board member and event chair, added, “It’s inspiring to see our community come together to support local causes. Giving locally through RACF ensures that your generosity has a direct impact right here at home – strengthening programs, supporting families and improving lives in Rochelle. I am proud to serve as chair for the fourth year and look forward to continuing our mission of connecting donors with meaningful ways to give.”

RACF extended its appreciation to every donor, business, adviser and volunteer who contributed to this achievement. The foundation’s Giving Tuesday success reflects the power of collective giving and the enduring spirit of generosity within the Rochelle community, an RACF release said.

For more information about RACF or to learn how to support local funds and initiatives, visit www.rochellefoundation.org or contact director@rochellefoundation.org.