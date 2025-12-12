Oregon Depot Museum will not host December program

Pictured is the Oregon Illinois Depot. Depot President Roger Cain took this picture following a snowstorm in December of 2016. (Photo provided by Oregon Depot)

The Oregon Depot Museum will not host a depot program in December. Programs will resume in January 2026.

In January, there are five Saturdays and since the programs are always the last Saturday of the month, the program will be Saturday, Jan. 31.

The program topic will be announced soon. Planning for a year of “Those Were the Days” depot programs is underway.

For more information about programs or if you have an idea for a depot program, call Roger Cain at 815-757-9715, Chris Martin at 815-742-8472 or Otto Dick at 815-440-0639.