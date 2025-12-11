CHS Rochelle presents donation to Ogle County Educational Cooperative

Pictured from left to right: Tyler Angell (facility manager at CHS Rochelle), Samantha Zaccaria (senior administrative assistant at CHS Rochelle), Matt Zilm (OCEC director), Amy Henkel (OCEC assistant director), Lynn Kalnins (principal at Chana Education Center), Stephanie White (assistant principal at Chana Educational Center), Michelle Harrell (HR business partner at CHS Rochelle) and Mark Zaccaria (assistant production manager at CHS Rochelle). (Photo provided by CHS)

CHS Rochelle recently presented a donation of $21,733.05 to the Ogle County Educational Cooperative from its annual charity golf outing earlier this year.

Thanks to the generosity of the participants, partners and sponsors, the funds helped purchase a much-needed new gym floor at the Chana Education Center, creating a safe and welcoming space for students to learn, play and grow.

The milestone represents CHS Rochelle’s 14th year of hosting the event and supporting meaningful local initiatives, and each year, they’re reminded how impactful it is.

“From start to finish, this outing is always a highlight,” CHS Senior Administrative Assistant Samantha Zaccaria said. “It’s a chance to unwind, enjoy great company, and spend time outdoors while supporting a meaningful cause. Participants get to connect with colleagues, meet new faces, and have plenty of fun along the way – all while making a positive difference in the community. It truly embodies the spirit of coming together for something bigger than ourselves.”