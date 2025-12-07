Letter: Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K thanks community for Peanut Days support

The Kiwanis Gold K Club of Rochelle would like to extend a sincere thanks to the Rochelle community for making our recent annual Peanut Days an outstanding event. With your support we can continue our mission of providing student scholarships as well as funding many local youth activities.

We would like to especially thank the City of Rochelle and Walmart for allowing us to take donations at their places of business.

The following businesses and individuals provided additional support: Anderson Plumbing & Heating, Berg-Johnson Electric, Bingham Construction, Edward Jones - Brad Stojan, Holcomb Bank, McKibben family, Rochelle Chiropractic Clinic, Schaefer Insurance & Financial Services and Stillman Bank.

Again, thank you for all your continued support. It is appreciated!

-Chet Olson, Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K Peanut Days chairman