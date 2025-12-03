Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Ogle County News

Rochelle Township High School to host 8th Grade Curriculum Night Dec. 3

Rochelle Township High School

Rochelle Township High School (Jeff Helfrich)

By Shaw Local News Network

Rochelle Township High School will host its eighth-grade curriculum night on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, for eighth-grade students and parents from 6:30-8 p.m. in the RTHS Auditorium.

The program will include a 15-minute presentation followed by time to talk with staff and students and see displays from a variety of academic departments and extracurricular activities. Families will also receive a letter in the mail.

The presentation will include information on high school credits, required courses, college preparation, vocational preparation, elective course options, and a scheduling overview for 2026-2027.

RochelleRochelle SchoolsEducationOgle CountyLocal NewsOgle County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois