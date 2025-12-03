Chana Education Center’s Kalnins wins IPA Middle School Principal of the Year award

Ogle County Educational Cooperative and Chana Education Center recently announced that Mrs. Lynn Kalnins has been chosen as the Illinois Principal Association Northwest Region Middle School Principal of the Year. (Photo provided by Chana Education Center)

Ogle County Educational Cooperative and Chana Education Center recently announced that Lynn Kalnins has been chosen as the Illinois Principal Association Northwest Region Middle School Principal of the Year.

“With 18 years of service in alternative education, Lynn has dedicated her career to supporting students who need it most,” a Chana Education Center news release said. “She has served as building principal for two years and assistant principal for 11 at Chana Education Center, following years of teaching at the elementary, junior high and high school levels. This wide-ranging experience gives her a deep understanding of students’ academic and social-emotional needs.”

She was instrumental in building Chana’s PBIS program and shaping the school’s foundational principles, fostering a culture grounded in respect, responsibility and student success. Known as a creative and compassionate interventionist, she develops innovative strategies to help struggling students thrive, always guided by her unwavering belief in their potential, according to the release.