Byron Public Library offers Creative Studio sessions, composting class

Wriggle into vermicomposting!

Wednesday, Dec. 17: Turn those kitchen scraps into nutrient rich gold for your houseplants and garden! Join Illinois Extension educator Bruce Black from 1–2 p.m. for a fun and informative demonstration on how to create your very own vermicomposting system. Call 815-234-5107 to register.

New mobile App

Did you know that there is an easy way to use the library from your phone? Just download the new “PrairieCat On the Go” app to your phone or mobile device and log in with your library card number and PIN. You’ll be able to view your checkouts and holds, renew renewable materials, search the library catalog, and so much more.

Bridge

The bridge group meets every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. Anyone from the community is welcome to join, from experienced players to those who want to learn how to play, and no registration is required.

Creative Studio

The Creative Studio is open on Sunday afternoons and two evenings a week, so stop by for monthly crafts and to use the maker space equipment. Crafts out on the tables are free of charge, while some other projects will incur a cost depending on materials. Middle school and high school youths can use some of the materials while with an adult or during Teen Time. Creative Studio hours are Sunday from 1-5 p.m.; Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5–8 p.m.; Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5–8 p.m.; Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The studio is closed Friday and Saturday.

Special hours

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the Byron Public Library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 and will reopen for regular hours Friday, Dec. 26.

Visit the Byron Library Facebook page, or subscribe to newsletters at byronlibrary.org, to keep up to date on library news and programs. Be sure to also check out the Byron Library and Byron Library Teen Instagram pages.