Byron Museum of History to host indoor market; Festival of Trees begins Dec. 5

Byron Museum of History’s indoor market is from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6.

Market vendors will set up in the theater before the Festival of Trees begins. Visitors can vote for their favorite trees in the museum and then exit through the market beginning at 5 p.m.

Vendors are offering a wide variety of gifts, baked goods, pickled foods, crafts, vintage quilts, vinyl records, collectibles and coins.

Self-serve gift wrapping

The Byron Women’s Club will sponsor a free self-serve gift wrapping station during the regular indoor market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6.

Festival of Trees 2025

Admission is free; anyone can visit and enjoy the holiday trees on display. This year’s festival begins Friday, Dec. 5, with the “Miracle On 2nd Street”, an annual family-friendly event, which takes place in downtown Byron. This year the indoor market vendors will be setup in the Theater from 5-8 p.m.

The display of trees continues through December. Visitors are invited to view the trees during regular museum hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The beautifully decorated trees will not be judged but are voted on by the visitors that attend opening night. Stop in to cast your vote for the People’s Choice awards and be a part of the Byron Chamber’s “Miracle on 2nd Street”.

The Byron Museum of History is located at 110 N. Union St. in Byron.