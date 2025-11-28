Massey speaks at Oregon Lions Club meeting

Pictured at left is Lion Mark Bennett, at center is Bill Massey and at right is Doug Williams, who won a copy of Bill's book. 100% of the proceeds from Bill’s book sales go back to helping other blind people in need. (Photo provided by Oregon Lions Club)

The Oregon Lions Club recently hosted its 1-D central zone meeting.

Special speaker, author and educator Bill Massey from North Carolina was Zoomed in to present to the group. He has been blind for about eight years and shared several experiences he has had with white cane training and Leader Dog as well as the events that Lions host for the blind, including a putt putt golf tournament and a fishing trip.

Massey has had life-changing experiences with Meta AI glasses and was more than happy to share that with the group.

The clubs also shared all they have been doing to help their local communities; here are just a few: food boxes, donations to the American Legion, VFW donations, grade school library donations, sponsorship for the Honor Flight and Leader Dog donations.