Rochelle Chamber’s Merry & Bright decorating contest underway

The Merry & Bright Decorating Contest is once again being sponsored by the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce. The chamber encourages all residents and business owners to make the community festive this holiday season. (Photo provided by Rochelle Chamber of Commerce)

First-, second- and third-place winners will be chosen in both Business and Residential categories, with a “People’s Choice” category for residences chosen by a social media vote.

Business winners will be chosen Dec. 5 and announced on social media after the winners have been contacted. Residential winners will be announced Dec. 22.

“Christmas lights make everyone smile and we want to make sure the community celebrates those that add to the holiday season,” Chamber Executive Director Tricia Herrera said. “We love to see all the creative displays done by our residents and businesses. Thank you to everyone that makes Rochelle Merry & Bright in 2025.”