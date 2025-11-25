Angel Project underway in Forreston for those in need

The Forreston Lions Club’s Angel Project is underway in Forreston.

Angels are available at Solutions Bank, Koeller’s Hardware and the Forreston Public Library.

To participate, pick up an Angel at one of the three locations. Buy a $20 or more gift for the child listed on the Angel. Return the wrapped gift, with the Angel attached, to either of the three locations no later than Monday, Dec. 15.

The Lions Club also will deliver food baskets on Saturday, Dec. 20. If you know someone who could use a food basket, call Lion Larry Dikkers at 815-266-1856 or Lion Randy Ludwig at 815-238-2700.

Forreston Grade School will be collecting canned goods for the food boxes.