Oregon Public Library to host Santa Claus in a sensory friendly setting Dec. 6

Children have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus in a sensory-friendly environment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at the Oregon Public Library.

All families with children with autism and other special needs can enjoy the time-honored tradition of a visit with Santa in a more subdued and calm environment. This year the library is collaborating with Easter Seals to make this event extra special. Email jocelync@oregonpubliclibrary.com to reserve your appointment.

Toys for Tots

The Oregon Public Library is a Toys for Tots drop-off location.

Preschool Story Time

(18 months – 6 years) through Dec. 15. Story Time is Mondays at 10 a.m. at the library. Registration is required. Visit www.oregonpubliclibrary.com. or call 815-732-2724 to register.

Mitten Tree

Nov. 7-30. In the spirit of this month’s Story Walk, The Missing Mitten Mystery by Steven Kellogg, at Oregon Park West, the library is collecting new mittens and gloves to fill a mitten tree. Donations may be brought to the library until Nov. 30. All donations will be distributed to local agencies for children and families.

December Distraction

Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 20, when Oregon Public Library District cardholders check out reading material, they may receive a scratch-off ticket for every three reading material items for a chance to win prizes. Scratch off your ticket and see if you win! Winning ticket holders may select one of the prize packages that are now on display at the library.

StoryWalk I Spy Contest

Dec. 2-20 (Oregon Library cardholders only). Come by the library and pick up an entry form, walk the Story Walk at Oregon Park West and answer the questions about the story. Once completed, turn in the entry form no later than Dec. 20. The person with the most correct answers will receive a gift card from an Oregon business.

Try It Tuesday

Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. (Choose your time slot). Waterless snow globes...make an illusion of snowfall with this fun twist! This is an adult only class. Registration required, with limited spaces available. Call 815-732-2724 or visit http://www.oregonpubliclibrary.com

Book Clubs

The 2WBC meets Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 12:30 p.m. to discuss The Underground Library by Jennifer Ryan. Cocktails and Crime will not meet in December, but two books are available for the January book club, so stop by the library to find out the title, location and time. The Afternoon Book Club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17 to discuss Becoming Mrs. Lewis by Patti Callahan. Books on Tap Book Club will not meet in December, but will meet on Thursday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. at Cork & Tap to discuss The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton and Lucky by Marissa Stapley. The Just Fantasy? Book Club will meet in December at the library to discuss The Fireborne Blade by Charlotte Bond.

Maker Space Creates

Thursdays at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., reservations required. The Oregon Public Library Makerspace offers designated resources and tools for hands-on creation and learning. The library strives to provide a variety of equipment, materials, and technologies, enabling patrons to explore design, engineering, and various creative pursuits. Reserve your hour-long appointment in advance, and the library will contact you to arrange specific details for your creative session. Register for both time slots if you anticipate needing more than one hour in a session. Must be an Oregon library cardholder.

Knit & Crochet

Mondays at 1 p.m. This group is open to anyone. From beginner to expert, all skill levels are welcome to join. Bring any hand craft and work on it while socializing. Need help getting started with your knitting project? Stop in on a Monday. Registration is requested. Visit http://www.oregonpubliclibrary.com.

Oregon Writers Group

Meets the second Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. The OWG is a gathering of writers or writer-wannabes who meet to support each other and further their own writing. The purpose of the group is to help and encourage you in your writing. If you need brainstorming ideas, we can help suggest ideas or aid with the creative process.

OPLD Dial-A-Story & Oregon Public Library StoryWalk @Oregon Park West

Call 815-732-2724, follow the prompts and presto: a story! The current story is The Curious Why by Angela DiTerlizzi. Now available at the Oregon Public Library Story Walk: The Missing Mitten by Steven Kellogg.