Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center to host community breakfast

By Shaw Local News Network

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center.

Book club

Monday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m.: Book club. Stop in at the Mt. Morris Library and check out this month’s book and join us for a lively discussion,

Community breakfast

Wednesday, Dec. 3: Community Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Purchase biscuits and gravy or pancakes and find out what is going on in the Village of Mt. Morris.

Support group

Thursday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.: Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group.

Potluck

Thursday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.: Finger Food Potluck with ornament exchange. Bring an ornament and your favorite finger food and join us. All are welcome.

