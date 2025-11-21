Shaw Local

PACT to present ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-13 in Polo

Mikkayla Hinkle,, center, as Grace Bradley, talks to her husband , Bob (Zach Arbogast) and her kids, Beth and Charlie (Christine Ayling and Kane Bitler) about being a part of the church's Christmas pageant. (Photo provided by PACT)

By Shaw Local News Network

Polo Area Community Theatre is in rehearsals for its next production, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara Robinson.

In this beloved classic, the Herdman kids, who are the worst kids in the history of the world, wind up in the six main roles in a Christmas pageant. What follows is chaotic, hilarious, and heartwarming.

The show will be presented at the Old Polo Town Hall on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m., Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 7 at 2 p.m., Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at www.polotheatre.org or at the door.

