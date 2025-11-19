United Church of Byron’s cookie walk and bake sale is Dec. 6

Stock up on Christmas cookies and other baked goods by attending the cookie walk and bake sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at the United Church of Byron in the Fern Calvert Fellowship Hall.

The UCB Fellowship of the United Church of Byron is sponsoring the cookie walk, where cookies and candies will be sold at $10 per pound from 9 a.m. to noon.

There will also be hot beverages and goodies to sample. The church is located at 701 W. Second St. and is handicapped accessible. For further information, call the church at 815-234-8777. The website is www.unitedchurchofbyron.org or it can be found on Facebook.