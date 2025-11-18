Ogle County property transfers for Nov. 10-14, 2025

Warranty Deeds

Chris L. Youssi Trustee, Youssi Real Estate & Development Inc 401k Profit Sharing Tr, and Roth Yredi 40k to Laurie L. Janes and Patrick A. Janes, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-26-330-005, $25,110

Chris L. Youssi Trustee, Youssi Real Estate & Development Inc 401k Profit Sharing Tr, and Roth Yredi 40k to Laurie L. Janes and Patrick A. Janes, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-26-330-003, $25,110

Harvest Glenn Llc to Contry Homes Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 195 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $0.00

Harvest Glenn Llc to Contry Homes Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 193 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $0.00

Harvest Glenn Llc to Contry Homes Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 191 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $0.00

Harvest Glenn Llc to Contry Homes Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 932 White Birch Ln, Davis Junction, $0.00

Harvest Glenn Llc to Contry Homes Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 930 White Birch Ln, Davis Junction, $0.00

Nicholas J. Dawtyne and Megan Dawtyne to Raymond A. Herold, 1 Parcel: 3300 N Silver Ridge Dr, Oregon, $395,000

John Engelkes to Sandra Garcia, 1 Parcel: 1210 W. Lincoln Ave., Rochelle, $165,000

Betty L. Calvert to Anthony Ware, 1 Parcel: 210 E Front St, Mt. Morris, $115,000

Joshua A. Nilles to Maxwell Bradfield and Kathlene Bradfield, 1 Parcel: 1126 Old Hunter Run, Byron, $240,000

Allison S. Toal and Erik A. Guglielmi to Tracy L. Eastman and Jeffery G. Eastman, 1 Parcel: 7148 N. River Road, Byron, $165,000

Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Melissa Ann Dyrdahl, 1 Parcel: 153 N Perene Ave, Byron, $234,500

William M. Doane to Nikki Doan, 1 Parcel: 1831 N Lynnville Rd, Lindenwood, $400,000

Brian T. Finch to Thomas Niehaus and Joyce Niehaus, 1 Parcel: 311 E. Front St., Byron, $109,000

Damon L. Mcclung and Peggy Mcclung to Edward Medina and Kassidy Medina, 1 Parcel: 3775 E Whippoorwill Ln, Byron, $260,000

Jordan E. Morrison and Anna Morrison to Benjamin Slomian, 1 Parcel: 2048 Southfield Ln, Byron, $280,000

Kevin K. Coyne, Deborah J. Powless and Donna M. Coyne to Steven E. Pettenger, 1 Parcel: 417 N Mineral St, Byron, $195,000

Creston Commons Llc to Mascote Properties Llc, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-303-001, $26,060

Sheryl L. Mcgee to Charles C. Becker and Denise A. Becker, 1 Parcel: 13658 Flagg Rd, Rochelle, $220,000

Contry Homes Group Llc to Anna Morrison and Jordan Morrison, 1 Parcel: 1004 Whitetail Dr, Davis Junction, $322,980

Ryan Mcroberts to Shannon Marie Bybee, 1 Parcel: 609 N Woolf CT, Rochelle, $120,000

Susan F. Furman to Michael J. Roberts and Irene Roberts, 1 Parcel: 3825 S Queens Rd, Rochelle, $294,900

Timothy W. Goodman and Jacqui L. Goodman to Kyle Skaja and Analise Hanson, 1 Parcel: 5054 E. Nordic Woods Drive, Byron, $315,000

Edward Christopher Baxter to Terrie R. Chance and William H. Carlson, 1 Parcel: 1217 Joanne Ter, Byron, $310,500

David C. Kne Trustee, Charles J. Knie Tr, Eileen Y Knie Tr to John Carroll and Amanda Carroll, 1 Parcel: 505 S Congress Ave, Polo, $90,000

Quit Claims

Mildred A. Bartlett to Mildred A. Bartlett and Terry E. Tate, 1 Parcel: 5102 S IL Rte 2, Oregon, $0.00

Martha Smith Declaration Tr and Jamie R. Smith Trustee to Dg Investments Llc, 1 Parcel: 08-28-100-025, $0.00

Wayne K. Carter and Aimee K. Krisch to Wayne K. Carter, Aimee K.. Krisch and Gail P. Carter, 1 Parcel: 501 S 7th St, Oregon, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Edward C. Vock Trustee and Judson Road Tr to Betsy A. Johnson and Thomas M. Johnson, 1 Parcel: 7561 W. Judson Rd, Polo, $208,740

Curtis R. Freeberg Trustee, Curtis R. Freeberg Tr, and Norma L. Freeberg to Scott L. Hilliard, 4 Parcels: 05-33-200-021, 05-34-376-001, 10-03-126-001, and 10-03-126-002, $321,717

Robert L. Burke Trustee, Roberta L. Burke Trustee and Robert and Robert L. Burk Joint Tenancy Tr, to Theresa P. Ryan, Michael P. Leduc and Justin Thomas Dolan Ryan, 1 Parcel: 1050 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, $154,900

Kevin D. Rudy Trustee, Lisa L. Rudy Trustee, and Kenlin Family Tr418 to Timothy O’Keefe and Kellie Cannon, 1 Parcel: 5178 E Ashelford Dr, Byron, $568,000

Deeds in Trust

Antonino Alfano and Marianna Alfano to Antonino Alfano Trustee and Marianna Alfano Trustee, 13 Parcels: 16-03-151-011, 16-03-160-015, 16-03-165-001, 16-03-303-007, 16-03-327-007, 16-04-105-006, 16-04-105-007, 16-04-131-002, 16-04-131-003, 16-04-131-005, 16-04-281-005, 16-04-290-005, and 16-04-451-001 $0.00

Fred J. Horner, Barbara J. Horner, Fred Horner, Barbara Horner to Fred J. Horner Trustee, and Fred J. & Barbara J. Horner Tr1, 5 Parcels: 24-13-384-030, 24-24-153-002, 24-24-356-010, 24-24-357-002, 24-24-357-003, $0.00

Ronald L. Schulte and Debra D. Schulte to Ronald L. Schulte Trustee, Debra D. Schulte Trustee, and R&D Schulte Family Tr1, 3 Parcels: 20-09-400-003, 20-10-300-002, and 20-10-300-003 $0.00

Elizabeth Muro and Uriel Muro to Elizabeth Muro Trustee, Uriel Muro Trustee Muro Family Tr, 1 Parcel: 2623 S Snyder Rd, Oregon, $0.00