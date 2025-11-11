Polo Christmas Festival returns Dec. 6 with a full day of fun for all ages

The Polo Christmas Festival is back for its seventh year on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 bringing a full day of festive fun for all ages. (Photo provided by Megan White)

The Polo Christmas Festival is back for its seventh year on Saturday, Dec. 6, bringing a full day of festive fun for all ages.

From an early morning race to an evening parade and everything in between, this beloved community tradition continues to grow with new activities and returning favorites.

The day kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with the Reindeer Run, hosted by the Polo Public Library. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to lace up and start the day with some holiday cheer.

From 9 to 11 a.m., families can enjoy Donuts with Santa at a new location this year – the cafeteria at Centennial Elementary School. Guests can enjoy donuts, snap a photo with Santa, and keep little hands busy with coloring sheets and a temporary tattoo station.

Also at Centennial Elementary, the Craft and Vendor Show returns from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the gymnasium. This year’s show is bigger than ever, featuring over 20 local vendors with a wide variety of handmade crafts, jewelry, seasonal décor, baked goods, homemade soaps and much more. The Polo FFA will offer breakfast and lunch options, while Pinecreek Christian Church hosts a kids’ craft station. Live music by Korey C. Pepper will entertain shoppers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Polo Historical Society will offer Historic Trolley Tours on the hour from noon to 3 p.m., giving attendees a glimpse into the town’s rich past.

New this year is a Christmas Sing-Along at 2 p.m. at the Polo Area Community Theatre, sure to bring out the holiday spirit in everyone.

From 4 to 7 p.m., local businesses will host a variety of activities including refreshments, games, live music, face painting, Sugar Plum makeovers, strolling magic, horse-drawn wagon rides, and more. The Polo Lions Club will serve up their annual dinner at the Polo Senior Center, featuring Italian beef and hot dogs. Guests can dine in and enjoy live music by Audience of One, featuring harpist Linette Chamberlain, or take their meal to-go while enjoying the evening’s festivities.

Crossroads Church will host its Winter Carnival from 5 to 6:30 p.m., offering even more fun for families.

The day concludes with the crowd-favorite lighted parade, leading Santa and Mrs. Claus to the tree-lighting ceremony at Paul’s Park (Mason Street and Division Avenue) at 7 p.m.

“It’s wonderful to see how much the festival has grown each year, thanks to our amazing sponsors and participants,” Megan White, festival committee member, said. “It’s heartwarming to see our community come out to celebrate the holiday season together.”

For a full schedule of events, to sign up as a volunteer, or to register for the Lighted Parade, visit https://linktr.ee/polochristmasfestival.