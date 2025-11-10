Honoring Our American Hero: Rochelle’s Rowley has served in U.S. Marines since 2006

Anthony Rowley called being involved with leadership in the Marines “a tremendous honor.” The battalion he leads currently is about 1,500 Marines and sailors. (Photo provided by Anthony Rowley)

Anthony Rowley of Rochelle has served in the United States Marines for the past 19 years.

Rowley served active duty in the Marines from 2006-2011 and in the reserves since. His service has included two deployments to Afghanistan and one to Iraq.

Rowley attended the University of Illinois and graduated in 2006 with a degree in aviation human factors. He commissioned into the Marines in 2006 and graduated from The Basic School in 2007. After completing the Engineer Officer Course at Marine Corps Engineer School, he was assigned to the Eighth Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), 2d Marine Logistics Group (MLG) in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

As a platoon commander and company executive officer, he deployed with Combat Logistics Battalion Two for Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2008-2009, and with Combat Logistics Battalion Six to Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom from 2009-2010.

After leaving active duty in January 2011, Rowley took command of Charlie Company, Sixth ESB, Fourth MLG. The company was mobilized and attached to Eighth ESB, Second MLG and deployed to Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom in 2012.

“My deployments were kind of a mix,” Rowley said. “There were definitely opportunities where we got to build and do some amazing things. And then there were hard experiences to deal with.”

In April 2013, Rowley reported to Engineer Support Company, Sixth ESB to serve as the company executive officer while also completing Expeditionary Warfare School. In September 2014, Captain Rowley reported to Fourth Combat Engineer Battalion (CEB), Fourth Marine Division, as the delta company commander.

In March 2017, Rowley transferred to 3D Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, as a civil affairs team leader. He served as operations officer for the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force (CFCMOTF) in support of Balikatan 19 in Manila, Philippines.

“We got to serve alongside the Filipino Marines,” Rowley said. “We went out and built schools, hospitals and clinics and provided medical care to some underserved communities.”

In October 2019, Rowley returned to Fourth CEB as the battalion executive officer.

Rowley then returned to the Civil Affairs community in January 2022 as an instructor at the Marine Corps Civil-Military Operations School.

Now a lieutenant colonel, Rowley is a graduate of The Basic School, Combat Engineer Officers Course, Expeditionary Warfare School, Marine Corps Civil-Military Operations School, Civil-Military Operations Planners Course, MAGT Operations in the Information Environment, Joint Humanitarian Operations Course, and Marine Corps Command and Staff College.

Rowley holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and a master’s degree from The American College. His personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and the Combat Action Ribbon.

Rowley said he chose to attend the U of I ROTC school to prepare for the officer path because he wanted to go to college first and get his education paid for by the Marines.

Rowley called being involved with leadership in the Marines “a tremendous honor.” The battalion he leads currently is about 1,500 Marines and sailors.

“It’s a tremendous amount of work, but that’s OK because I get to see Marines do wonderful things and make an impact all over the world and grow as individuals,” Rowley said. “We take a lot of pride in that. When a Marine decides to get out of the service and go back into the civilian world, we return them better than we got them.”

As he approaches the 20-year mark of serving in May, Rowley said he’ll keep serving as long as he’s told to. He never would’ve imagined 20 years ago that he would get as far as he has in the service.

“I’ve chosen to continue to serve for so long because I just love it,” Rowley said. “It’s different. There’s camaraderie. There’s the opportunity to do hard things and exciting things and go all over the world. Once a Marine, always a Marine. Even though it’s the smallest service branch, you know when you meet a Marine. They’re wearing the logo proudly and flying flags at their house. It’s special. We certainly love the other services, but this one is ours.”

The military has taught Rowley skills he’s used in his civilian life, including leadership and an understanding of people due to working with Marines from all walks of life over the years. He’s learned the value of service and sacrifice, and a love for other people.

As Veterans Day approached, Rowley said that day for him is about honoring those who served before him and made sacrifices so Americans can have the freedom they do.

Rowley called the military “an incredible balance” because of how it values the mission and the individual Marine.

“Whatever it takes,” Rowley said. “Marines go through hard things. Even though there’s this great mission we have, one of the most important things is taking care of the Marines to the left and right of you. Some of my best friends are people I served alongside. I still keep in contact with them all the time.”

