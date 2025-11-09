Rochelle’s Christmas Walk is Dec. 5

The city of Rochelle will hold its annual Old Fashioned Christmas Walk on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in downtown Rochelle.

Carriage rides will take place from 4-8 p.m. and will begin in front of the Flagg Township Museum. The lighted parade will take place at 5:30 p.m., followed by the community tree lighting at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The Flagg-Rochelle Public Library will host activities after the parade at 7:30.

Santa Claus will be at the Flagg Township Museum from 4-7 p.m.

Reindeer will be at Terri Schaefer State Farm from 4-6 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy the hospitality of downtown shops and businesses during the event.