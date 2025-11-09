Shaw Local

Rochelle’s Christmas Walk is Dec. 5

Rochelle City Hall (Jeff Helfrich)

By Shaw Local News Network

The city of Rochelle will hold its annual Old Fashioned Christmas Walk on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in downtown Rochelle.

Carriage rides will take place from 4-8 p.m. and will begin in front of the Flagg Township Museum. The lighted parade will take place at 5:30 p.m., followed by the community tree lighting at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The Flagg-Rochelle Public Library will host activities after the parade at 7:30.

Santa Claus will be at the Flagg Township Museum from 4-7 p.m.

Reindeer will be at Terri Schaefer State Farm from 4-6 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy the hospitality of downtown shops and businesses during the event.

