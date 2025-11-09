Oregon Rotary Club to host 30th and final Angel Ball on Dec. 6

The Oregon Rotary Club on Saturday, Dec. 6, will host what is billed as the 30th and final Angel Ball, a milestone evening marking the culmination of the club’s long-running gala in support of local community causes.

For three decades, the Angel Ball has served as one of the most anticipated events in the area — an evening of elegance, fellowship, dining and fundraising that has benefitted several key local nonprofits, including Serenity Hospice & Home, the Village of Progress and the Oregon Rotary Foundation.

“This event has always been about more than a night out —it’s been about coming together as a community to lift others up,” Club President Kathy Groenhagen said, adding that the final edition will pay tribute to the volunteers, donors and Rotarians who have made the ball possible through the years.

The December evening will feature a program of dinner, live music, a silent and live auction and a retrospective of notable themes and highlights from past Angel Balls. Guests are encouraged to dress in formal or semi-formal attire and arrive ready to celebrate both the legacy and the future of service in Oregon and Ogle County.

In choosing to conclude the Angel Ball after the 30th year, the club says it is responding to evolving community -fundraising landscapes and new opportunities for service. The board indicated that this final gala is not the end of its charitable work, but a transition into fresh formats to continue giving back.

All proceeds from the event will be distributed to the beneficiary organizations to ensure the spirit of the Angel Ball continues beyond this final night.

“We’re proud of what it accomplished — and we’re excited to see how Rotary continues to adapt and find new ways to give back,” longtime Rotarian Chris Madden, who has chaired the event in years past, said.

As the final evening draws near, community members are encouraged to secure their tickets and join the celebration of service, community and fellowship that has defined the Angel Ball’s three-decade run.