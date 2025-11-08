Letter: Rochelle Lions say thanks for Candy Days support

The Rochelle Lions Club would like to thank everyone who participated in our annual Candy Days. A special thanks to the following businesses that so generously contributed to our cause: Unger-Horner Funeral Home, First State Bank, Berg-Johnson, Holcomb Bank, T-Byrd Lanes, Stillman Bank, Josh Messenger-Country Financial. We also thank Walmart, Ace Hardware and the city of Rochelle for their continued support of our campaign.

Funds received from our campaign are utilized to help Rochelle-area residents, especially students, receive much needed vision and hearing services to improve quality of life. Thank you again for your continued support.

- Kevin K. Zilm, president, Rochelle Lions Club