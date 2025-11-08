Shaw Local

Letter: Rochelle Lions say thanks for Candy Days support

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor

By Kevin K. Zilm

The Rochelle Lions Club would like to thank everyone who participated in our annual Candy Days. A special thanks to the following businesses that so generously contributed to our cause: Unger-Horner Funeral Home, First State Bank, Berg-Johnson, Holcomb Bank, T-Byrd Lanes, Stillman Bank, Josh Messenger-Country Financial. We also thank Walmart, Ace Hardware and the city of Rochelle for their continued support of our campaign.

Funds received from our campaign are utilized to help Rochelle-area residents, especially students, receive much needed vision and hearing services to improve quality of life. Thank you again for your continued support.

- Kevin K. Zilm, president, Rochelle Lions Club

