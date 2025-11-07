McDermott: Rochelle’s Horicon Lodge: 168 years and counting

There have been many clubs and organizations in the Rochelle area. The first club of record was Hickory Grove Lodge No. 230 International Order of the Odd Fellows, founded in May of 1857.

The longest organization in continuous operation is Horicon Masonic Lodge No. 244. The local Masonic lodge was established in June of 1857, less than two weeks after the Odd Fellows. The Grand Lodge in Rockford approved the local charter in October of 1857 and officers were elected. D.A. Baxter, worshipful master; H.H. Frisbie, senior warden; and H. Burlingame, junior warden.

There has never been a shortage of clubs in Rochelle: Woman’s Club, Rochelle Gun Club, 500 Club, Friendly Society, Modern Woodman of America, Hemstock Lady’s Aid Society or Socially Prominent Ladies of Rochelle. There has been an organization for almost everyone – card players, hunters, women only, men only – it didn’t matter, there was a place for you. The reality is that most have disappeared through the ages. One, though, has withstood societal changes and managed to serve the community for 168 years, the Horicon Masonic Lodge.

How does an organization survive for such a long time when so many clubs and organizations struggle?

Maybe, just maybe, they offer something that fulfills a basic need not only for the community but a need within the member. Let’s take a look at the basics of Horicon Masonic Lodge No. 244.

The Masonic Lodge today has around 150 active members with about 40 participating members. In Masonry, one can stay a member even if they move away from the community. Many send their dues and stay members of their original lodge. On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, Joseph Bolin was the 1,000th member accepted into the Rochelle lodge.

In 1873, Rochelle Chapter No. 158 of the Royal Arch Masons was chartered; the Royal Arch Masons are a side order of the Masonic organization, similar to the Scottish Rites and the Shriners. Eastern Star was formed for ladies who wished to participate in the values of Masonry.

The first documented chapter of Freemasonry was formed in England in 1717. There is a debate that it is based on fraternal organizations that go back even further.

If you want conspiracy theories, the “History Channel” usually has some insanity about Freemasons and Ancient Aliens, Knights Templar, Illuminati, and Ark of the Covenant. For this story we will attempt to stick with factual data.

Freemasonry is not a religion. They do require that members believe in a deity; all other faiths are welcome. Freemasonry is not an international organization bent on world domination. The local lodge answers to themselves and their Grand Lodge.

For Rochelle, the Grand Lodge is in Springfield; it goes no higher. There are lodges that allow women and others that support Eastern Star so women have their own space. There are even Masonic Lodges that only allow women to be members. Rochelle’s Horicon Lodge chose to have a men’s lodge and a women’s group.

In 1857 the Masons met on the top floor of the “Corner Brick”. This building became famous as the location of the Thomas Burke lynching.

The Masonic Lodge moved their meeting place around 1873. The Shockley Building was located on the corner of Lincoln Highway and Cherry Avenue, directly across the street from “Corner Brick”. The second floor of the Shockley building had a meeting space referred to as “The Armory Hall;” this became home to the Masonic Lodge.

As newer, finer spaces became available, the Horicon Masonic Lodge moved their meeting space. The Bain building was erected in 1878, while the Stocking building was erected in 1905. Each would serve as a place for the local Masons to gather in fellowship. It was in 1923 that the Masonic Lodge first saw the possibility of a permanent meeting place, a Masonic Temple.

Emanuel Hilb had been a long-time member of the Horicon Masonic Lodge. He loved the fellowship and purpose of Masonry. The Spanish Flu epidemic of 1919 claimed Emanuel, and his wife, Pauline, wanted to leave a memorial to her deceased husband. Then Mrs. Hilb purchased a home located on the corner of Lincoln Highway and Fifth Avenue.

The Hilbs donated the land to the Masonic Lodge as a site for a permanent home. The Hilb house was sold to George Schabaker in 1925 and moved by George Onley to its current location at Sixth Street and Eleventh Avenue. If you wish to see the home, travel north on Sixth Street until it ends. Proceed up the alley; the home is about one block up. In 1926 the Masonic Temple was completed. Pauline Hilb not only donated the land she also made cash donations of more than $40,000. Members donated the rest of the funds needed to erect the building. Joseph Opdyke, a local contractor and Freemason, donated his time to reduce the cost of the building. Joseph drew the plans, purchased materials and supervised the construction, all for free. The Masonic Temple will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2025, as noted on the cornerstone.

Horicon Masonic Lodge No. 244 is not a secret society. The Masonic Temple holds a prominent position in downtown Rochelle. Members donate to HOPE of Ogle County, Little League, Community Action Network, Shriners Hospitals, scholarships for high school graduates and more.

Does the club have secrets? Yes, but, honestly, they can be found in any of several books or on the internet. The purpose of Freemasonry is simple, “Making good men better” - a firm belief in a higher power and a desire to be a better person tomorrow than today and to improve themselves, their family and their community. So regardless your sacred book there may well be a place for you in Horicon Masonic Lodge No. 244. The greatest secret of Freemasonry is finding out who you are and how you can be of service to your community.

But, don’t trust me (or the History Channel), ask a Mason.

Tom McDermott is a Flagg Township Museum historian and Rochelle city councilman.