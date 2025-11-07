Letter: The great food debate

Dear editor,

There are currently at least 42 million Americans dependent upon SNAP to provide the necessary funds to feed themselves and their families.

Children are particularly at risk, as are the elderly, and those with various disabilities.

Why are there so many in need? For some, it’s because of unemployment. We are learning that many people receiving SNAP are working but not making nearly enough to provide for this basic need. A commonly-expressed concern is that the system of supplementary food assistance is being abused. We need to remove waste as well as disqualify those taking advantage of funds available.

What I find to be appalling is that food funding is being used as a political tool to force certain political results. Since when did it become acceptable for a civilized society to decide to withhold food from her citizens? When did it become necessary for us to have to turn to the courts to decide whether people might have enough funds to buy food?

Food has been used as a weapon of subjugation in many Third-World countries. Historically, cities were besieged until hunger drove the citizens to surrender. Food has been used to reward those loyal and punish those opposed. Apparently, that is what we are becoming here. I find it shameful.

I applaud local efforts to feed the hungry through food pantries and congregations. But it is not enough, nor should a society-wide concern be addressed by these types of agencies alone.

Where you stand on this issue, I think depends upon how you answer this question: Is being able to have the money to be able to eat to be seen as a reward for productivity or loyalty to a particular point of view or is being able to buy food a basic human requirement for being alive?

-Rev. Ronald D. Larson, Mt. Morris