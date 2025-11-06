Ogle County’s 2026 primary election candidates file papers

Ogle County candidates had until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, to turn in their nomination papers as they seek candidacy for the March 17 primary election. (Alex T. Paschal)

Ogle County candidates had until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, to turn in their nomination papers as they seek candidacy for the March 17 primary election.

On that day, voters can choose a Democratic or Republican ballot to pick who appears on the ballot in November 2026. All voters, partisan or not, can weigh in on referendum questions.

Here’s a list of Democratic candidates who have filed their nomination papers in Ogle County:

Precinct committeeperson:

Muriel M. Messer (D): Buffalo 3

Meredith Townsend (D): Byron 1

Rebecca Hines (D): Byron 2

Beth Bull (D): Byron 4

Denis Cheek (D): Mt. Morris 3

Linda Pottinger (D): Oregon-Nashua 4

Diana L. Speck (D): Oregon-Nashua 6

Avril Folk (D): Pine Creek

Nicholas Head (D): Pine Rock

Maja Shoemaker (D): Rockvale 1

Here’s a list of Republican candidates who have filed their nomination papers in Ogle County:

County clerk:

Rebecca (Becky) Duke (R)

County treasurer:

Tiffany O’Brien (R)

Sheriff:

Brian VanVickle (R)

County Board District 1:

Zachary S. Oltmanns (R)

Rick Fritz (R)

County Board District 2:

Patricia Nordman (R)

Wayne Reising (R)

County Board District 3:

Joseph C. Simms (R)

Karl Hansen (R)

County Board District 4:

David Williams (R)

David W. Sawlsville (R)

County Board District 5:

Donald Griffin (R)

Bruce E. Larson (R)

County Board District 6:

Jeffrey M. Billeter (R)

Steven P. Huber (R)

County Board District 8:

Marcia Heuer (R)

Lyle Hopkins (R)

Precinct committeeperson:

Karl Hansen (R): Flagg 2

Kaleb Kennay (R): Flagg 4

Patricia K. Goodwin (R): Flagg 5

Mike Koolidge (R): Flagg 6

George R. Wilhelmsen (R): Flagg 8

Bruce E. Larson (R): Marion 2

Martin Typer (R): Marion 3

James Gallant (R): Maryland

Summer Theisen (R): Mt. Morris 4

Norman A. Beeh (R): Oregon-Nashua 4

John A. Dickson (R): Oregon-Nashua 5

Brian VanVickle (R): Pine Rock

Hunter Simmons (R): Scott

Joseph M. Wolf (R): White Rock

Important dates

Nov. 10: Last day to file objections challenging whether candidates can appear on the ballot.

Nov. 17 to 24: Filing period for candidates seeking to fill judicial vacancies.

Dec. 3: Deadline to file objections in judicial vacancy races.

Dec. 15: Deadline to file petitions for referenda to appear on the March ballot. This does not include referendum questions authorized by local governments, just ones submitted through voter-signed petitions.

Dec. 17: First day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Dec. 22: Deadline to file objections on referendum questions.

Dec. 29: Deadline for local government boards – such as school boards and city councils – to adopt a resolution or ordinance for a binding referendum.

Jan. 8: Last day for a candidate to withdraw from the race.

Jan. 15: Last day for a candidate to file as a write-in.

Feb. 5: Early voting starts, and county clerks begin mailing ballots.

March 1: Last day to register to vote online through the Illinois State Board of Elections website. Grace period registration and voting continues through election day.

March 17: Election day for the 2026 primary. Polls close at 7 p.m. Voters can request a partisan ballot with either Democratic or Republican candidates listed or a nonpartisan ballot, which includes any referenda.