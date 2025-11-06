Ogle County’s 2026 primary election candidates file papers

Ogle County candidates had until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, to turn in their nomination papers as they seek candidacy for the March 17 primary election.
On that day, voters can choose a Democratic or Republican ballot to pick who appears on the ballot in November 2026. All voters, partisan or not, can weigh in on referendum questions.
Here’s a list of Democratic candidates who have filed their nomination papers in Ogle County:
Precinct committeeperson:
- Muriel M. Messer (D): Buffalo 3
- Meredith Townsend (D): Byron 1
- Rebecca Hines (D): Byron 2
- Beth Bull (D): Byron 4
- Denis Cheek (D): Mt. Morris 3
- Linda Pottinger (D): Oregon-Nashua 4
- Diana L. Speck (D): Oregon-Nashua 6
- Avril Folk (D): Pine Creek
- Nicholas Head (D): Pine Rock
- Maja Shoemaker (D): Rockvale 1
Here’s a list of Republican candidates who have filed their nomination papers in Ogle County:
County clerk:
- Rebecca (Becky) Duke (R)
County treasurer:
- Tiffany O’Brien (R)
Sheriff:
- Brian VanVickle (R)
County Board District 1:
- Zachary S. Oltmanns (R)
- Rick Fritz (R)
County Board District 2:
- Patricia Nordman (R)
- Wayne Reising (R)
County Board District 3:
- Joseph C. Simms (R)
- Karl Hansen (R)
County Board District 4:
- David Williams (R)
- David W. Sawlsville (R)
County Board District 5:
- Donald Griffin (R)
- Bruce E. Larson (R)
County Board District 6:
- Jeffrey M. Billeter (R)
- Steven P. Huber (R)
County Board District 8:
- Marcia Heuer (R)
- Lyle Hopkins (R)
Precinct committeeperson:
- Karl Hansen (R): Flagg 2
- Kaleb Kennay (R): Flagg 4
- Patricia K. Goodwin (R): Flagg 5
- Mike Koolidge (R): Flagg 6
- George R. Wilhelmsen (R): Flagg 8
- Bruce E. Larson (R): Marion 2
- Martin Typer (R): Marion 3
- James Gallant (R): Maryland
- Summer Theisen (R): Mt. Morris 4
- Norman A. Beeh (R): Oregon-Nashua 4
- John A. Dickson (R): Oregon-Nashua 5
- Brian VanVickle (R): Pine Rock
- Hunter Simmons (R): Scott
- Joseph M. Wolf (R): White Rock
Important dates
Nov. 10: Last day to file objections challenging whether candidates can appear on the ballot.
Nov. 17 to 24: Filing period for candidates seeking to fill judicial vacancies.
Dec. 3: Deadline to file objections in judicial vacancy races.
Dec. 15: Deadline to file petitions for referenda to appear on the March ballot. This does not include referendum questions authorized by local governments, just ones submitted through voter-signed petitions.
Dec. 17: First day to apply for a mail-in ballot.
Dec. 22: Deadline to file objections on referendum questions.
Dec. 29: Deadline for local government boards – such as school boards and city councils – to adopt a resolution or ordinance for a binding referendum.
Jan. 8: Last day for a candidate to withdraw from the race.
Jan. 15: Last day for a candidate to file as a write-in.
Feb. 5: Early voting starts, and county clerks begin mailing ballots.
March 1: Last day to register to vote online through the Illinois State Board of Elections website. Grace period registration and voting continues through election day.
March 17: Election day for the 2026 primary. Polls close at 7 p.m. Voters can request a partisan ballot with either Democratic or Republican candidates listed or a nonpartisan ballot, which includes any referenda.