Ogle County’s 2026 primary election candidates file papers

"I Voted" stickers sit on a table at the Holloway Center in Dixon on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Ogle County candidates had until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, to turn in their nomination papers as they seek candidacy for the March 17 primary election. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Shaw Local News Network

Ogle County candidates had until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, to turn in their nomination papers as they seek candidacy for the March 17 primary election.

On that day, voters can choose a Democratic or Republican ballot to pick who appears on the ballot in November 2026. All voters, partisan or not, can weigh in on referendum questions.

Here’s a list of Democratic candidates who have filed their nomination papers in Ogle County:

Precinct committeeperson:

  • Muriel M. Messer (D): Buffalo 3
  • Meredith Townsend (D): Byron 1
  • Rebecca Hines (D): Byron 2
  • Beth Bull (D): Byron 4
  • Denis Cheek (D): Mt. Morris 3
  • Linda Pottinger (D): Oregon-Nashua 4
  • Diana L. Speck (D): Oregon-Nashua 6
  • Avril Folk (D): Pine Creek
  • Nicholas Head (D): Pine Rock
  • Maja Shoemaker (D): Rockvale 1

Here’s a list of Republican candidates who have filed their nomination papers in Ogle County:

County clerk:

  • Rebecca (Becky) Duke (R)

County treasurer:

  • Tiffany O’Brien (R)

Sheriff:

  • Brian VanVickle (R)

County Board District 1:

  • Zachary S. Oltmanns (R)
  • Rick Fritz (R)

County Board District 2:

  • Patricia Nordman (R)
  • Wayne Reising (R)

County Board District 3:

  • Joseph C. Simms (R)
  • Karl Hansen (R)

County Board District 4:

  • David Williams (R)
  • David W. Sawlsville (R)

County Board District 5:

  • Donald Griffin (R)
  • Bruce E. Larson (R)

County Board District 6:

  • Jeffrey M. Billeter (R)
  • Steven P. Huber (R)

County Board District 8:

  • Marcia Heuer (R)
  • Lyle Hopkins (R)

Precinct committeeperson:

  • Karl Hansen (R): Flagg 2
  • Kaleb Kennay (R): Flagg 4
  • Patricia K. Goodwin (R): Flagg 5
  • Mike Koolidge (R): Flagg 6
  • George R. Wilhelmsen (R): Flagg 8
  • Bruce E. Larson (R): Marion 2
  • Martin Typer (R): Marion 3
  • James Gallant (R): Maryland
  • Summer Theisen (R): Mt. Morris 4
  • Norman A. Beeh (R): Oregon-Nashua 4
  • John A. Dickson (R): Oregon-Nashua 5
  • Brian VanVickle (R): Pine Rock
  • Hunter Simmons (R): Scott
  • Joseph M. Wolf (R): White Rock

Important dates

Nov. 10: Last day to file objections challenging whether candidates can appear on the ballot.

Nov. 17 to 24: Filing period for candidates seeking to fill judicial vacancies.

Dec. 3: Deadline to file objections in judicial vacancy races.

Dec. 15: Deadline to file petitions for referenda to appear on the March ballot. This does not include referendum questions authorized by local governments, just ones submitted through voter-signed petitions.

Dec. 17: First day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Dec. 22: Deadline to file objections on referendum questions.

Dec. 29: Deadline for local government boards – such as school boards and city councils – to adopt a resolution or ordinance for a binding referendum.

Jan. 8: Last day for a candidate to withdraw from the race.

Jan. 15: Last day for a candidate to file as a write-in.

Feb. 5: Early voting starts, and county clerks begin mailing ballots.

March 1: Last day to register to vote online through the Illinois State Board of Elections website. Grace period registration and voting continues through election day.

March 17: Election day for the 2026 primary. Polls close at 7 p.m. Voters can request a partisan ballot with either Democratic or Republican candidates listed or a nonpartisan ballot, which includes any referenda.

