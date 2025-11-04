Serenity Hospice & Home ‘Cooking for One’ Workshop is Nov. 19

Serenity Hospice & Home will host a “Cooking for One” Workshop for those grieving a loss on Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m. at the Ogle County Farm Bureau at 421 W. Pines Road in Oregon.

After a loss, the kitchen can feel like one of the hardest places to be, filled with memories, empty chairs, and routines that no longer feel the same. Join Serenity for a free of charge, hands-on grief support workshop in partnership with Lynnie’s Kitchen, supported by the Ogle County Community 708 Board.

Together, participants will explore practical ways to find comfort and creativity in the kitchen while learning how to cook nourishing meals for one. You’ll gain tools to help navigate the grocery store and bring a little joy back to the table.

Call 815-732-2499 to sign up.