Ogle County Clerk receives Commitment to Service Award

The 2025 Commitment to Service Award was presented to Laura J. Cook, Ogle County clerk and recorder by Zone President Tina Dolder and 17th Judicial Circuit Court Associate Judge Donna Honzel. (JoAnn Hinerichsen)

Laura J. Cook, county clerk and recorder of Ogle County, was recently recognized with the Commitment to Service Award for outstanding dedication and commitment to public service.

The award was presented during a special ceremony held in Rockford, presided over by Zone IV President Tina Dolder and Putnam County Clerk & Recorder and 17th Judicial Circuit Court Associate Judge Donna Honzel.

The Commitment to Service Award honors county clerks and recorders who exemplify integrity, leadership, and dedication in serving their constituents. Recipients are recognized not only for the duties of recordkeeping and elections administration, but also for their commitment to safeguarding democracy and strengthening public trust.

“It is a privilege to recognize Laura J. Cook, for her unwavering service and leadership. Her work is a true reflection of the values this award represents,” Dolder said.

Cook has served as Ogle County’s clerk and recorder since 2016, demonstrating a commitment to modernizing record systems, improving voter access, and serving the public with integrity.

The recognition took place on Thursday, Oct. 23, in Rockford before colleagues, community leaders and fellow honorees.