Eagle’s Nest Art Group Candlelight Walk Art Show is Nov. 29

Several art group members will be on hand, welcoming visitors in their Conover studio from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. (Photo provided by ENAG)

The members of the Eagle’s Nest Art Group will host an art show at their Conover Square studio during Oregon’s annual Candlelight Walk festivities, Saturday, Nov. 29.

Several art group members will be on hand, welcoming visitors in their Conover studio from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. There is no cost and parking is plentiful.

A wide variety of work created by the ENAG members will be on display and available for sale. The work includes both large and small pieces in oil, ink, watercolor, acrylic, photography, calligraphy, glass, ceramic, wood, and oil pastel. Prints of original art and greeting cards are also available.

This year’s show is dedicated to the memory of long-time member Rhonda Cheek, who died in October. Some of her remarkable art will be on display during the show.

If you would like to learn more about ENAG and its offerings, this is a perfect time to come in and get to know more about its programs, classes and art shows.

Come and enjoy this small-town tradition of community fun, music, refreshments, and art at Conover Square Mall, 301 N. Third St., Oregon. The Eagle’s Nest Art Group studio is on the second floor, with an elevator available.