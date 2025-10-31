Roberts Armory WWII Museum in Rochelle will be open Nov. 9

Roberts Armory World War II Museum will be open to the public in honor of Veterans’ Day on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 from 1-4 p.m. (Photo provided by Roberts Armory)

Roberts Armory World War II Museum will be open to the public in honor of Veterans Day on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.

The museum in Rochelle will be open from 1-4 p.m. The Higgins Boat will be open for viewing, weather permitting.

The next opening will be Memorial Day 2026.

To get to the museum, follow the signs on the Army truck at Illinois Route 251 and Intermodal Drive (approximately three miles). Many World War II artifacts are on display, including tanks, trucks, cannons and Rochelle News-Leader newspapers from 1945 presenting photographs of Rochelle residents who served during World War II.

More information is available at www.robertsarmory.com. There is no admission charge.