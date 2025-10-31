Ogle County students among UW-Whitewater scholarship award recipients

The following local students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2025-26 academic year.

Stillman Valley: Grace Costello, who is studying marketing, won the Robert Eastman Endowed Scholarship. Norah DeRosso, who is studying communication, was named among Chancellor Scholars.

Leaf River: Jacob Fiorello, who is studying marketing, won the AMA/Peltier Marketing Award.

Baileyville: Alex Lancaster, who is studying history, won the Transfer Excellence Scholarship.

Oregon: Emma Schlichtmann, who is studying finance, won the Arthur E. and Lorraine J. Carlson Scholarship.

Polo: Laura Wright, who is studying environmental science, won the Metcalf Family Endowment; Chancellor Scholars.