Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Ogle County News

Ogle County students among UW-Whitewater scholarship award recipients

Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

The following local students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2025-26 academic year.

Stillman Valley: Grace Costello, who is studying marketing, won the Robert Eastman Endowed Scholarship. Norah DeRosso, who is studying communication, was named among Chancellor Scholars.

Leaf River: Jacob Fiorello, who is studying marketing, won the AMA/Peltier Marketing Award.

Baileyville: Alex Lancaster, who is studying history, won the Transfer Excellence Scholarship.

Oregon: Emma Schlichtmann, who is studying finance, won the Arthur E. and Lorraine J. Carlson Scholarship.

Polo: Laura Wright, who is studying environmental science, won the Metcalf Family Endowment; Chancellor Scholars.

Ogle CountyLocal NewsSchoolScholarshipsEducationOgle County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois