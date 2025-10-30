Youth theater company to present ‘Secrets Lie Beyond’ show Nov. 22 at Rochelle Library

DeKalb youth theater company Lightbeam Players will present its show “Secrets Lie Beyond” on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. at the Flagg-Rochelle Public Library at 610 Fourth Ave. (Photo provided by Lightbeam Players)

DeKalb youth theater company Lightbeam Players will present its show “Secrets Lie Beyond” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, at the Flagg-Rochelle Public Library at 610 Fourth Ave.

Elijah Botts, a 17-year-old high school senior and founder of Lightbeam Players, has written a 27-song original musical. A cast of 14 local youths and teens will present the show.

“Secrets Lie Beyond” follows the story of a boy named Silas, set a year after his mother’s disappearance. When signs from his mother start to appear, he sets out to find her.

His journey takes him to the Forest of the Fae, a place where magic thrives and mortals die. Along the way, Silas meets a strange boy named Wally, a kid who has no memories of his own.

Stuck together in a world with more questions than answers, they team up to find Silas’s mom and Wally’s memories, all while on the run from an evil emperor out for revenge.

“What started as a passion project back in the summer of 2020 with a few people over Zoom, has grown into a flourishing company producing several original productions a year,” Botts said.

The show is free to attend. The show’s runtime is two hours and 30 minutes and it is appropriate for all ages but best for ages 8 and above.