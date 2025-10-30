Ogle County man, 90, places 5th in National Corn Husking Contest

Ogle County’s Dewayne Adams placed fifth in his division at the National Corn Husking Contest in Nappannee, Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. At age 90, he was the oldest competitor at the event. (Photo provided by Dewayne Adams)

Ogle County’s Dewayne Adams placed fifth in his division at the recent National Corn Husking Contest in Nappannee, Indiana, and, at age 90, was the oldest competitor at the event.

“I felt pretty good to get fifth place out of nine states, being as old as I am,” Adams of Holcomb said of the Oct. 18 event in which he both hand picked and husked corn. “I think the next oldest person was around 80. I continue to do it each year because it’s become my hobby. It’s something to do and I enjoy doing it each year.

Before farming became mechanized, picking corn by hand and pitching ears into a horse-drawn wagon was how harvesting was done.

In the late 19th century, local contests were held to determine the best corn picker in the community. By the 1930s, hand corn husking became the fastest-growing sport in America, drawing more than 100,000 spectators at national contests.

Adams has memories of attending the popular contests as a small child. His brothers competed locally and his father once took the family to attend a national contest in Illinois. Decades later, the Holcomb man is competing, and placing, in the contest.

The National Cornhusking Association sponsors a contest in the fall to determine who is the best. There are 12 classes that huskers can participate in. Nine states are members of the National Cornhusking Association: Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, South Dakota and Nebraska.

Adams qualified for the national contest by finishing in the top two in the state. He’s been participating in contests since 2017.

“Wagons are pulled just ahead of you with tractors,” Adams said. “You draw a number to decide the land you pick in. They pick rain, shine or snow. When you pick, you can’t miss an ear on the stalk or miss the wagon, or you get a deduction. You’re allowed to have 2% of the husk still be on the ear.”

Adams farmed for 18 years in the area before working as a crop adjuster for another 18 years. He’s now retired. He got into hand corn husking competitions through a friend that took part in them. He’s done it every year since.

“I’ve done a lot in my lifetime,” Adams said. “I feel lucky to be able to do it at my age. I try to stay active. I try to do something every day. I felt pretty good about getting fifth and I got third last year at nationals in Iowa.”

Adams plans to enter the contest again next year at age 91. He practices the craft at home and did some physical therapy for a few weeks before the event this year to get his arms and legs loosened up.

“I like going to state,” he said. “I think they’ll keep it going. I think they have enough active members that want to keep it going. You meet a lot of different people. It’s fun to do.”