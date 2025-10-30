Hansen’s Halloween event to benefit Rochelle Area Community Foundation

The Hansen Halloween House is back for another year of family-friendly fun. The free event will take place at 1021 Fourth Ave. from 5-9 p.m. on the days leading up to Halloween and from 5-10 p.m on Friday, Oct. 31. (Photo provided by Rochelle Area Community Foundation)

The Hansen Halloween House is back for another year of family-friendly fun. The free event will take place at 1021 Fourth Ave., Rochelle, from 5-9 p.m. on the days leading up to Halloween and from 5-10 p.m on Friday, Oct. 31.

Karl and Dhana Hansen are continuing their tradition of giving back by partnering with the Rochelle Area Community Foundation (RACF). While the event is free to attend, donations are appreciated and go directly to the RACF Endowment Fund, which supports local nonprofits through RACF’s Community Needs Grants process – keeping contributions in the Rochelle community.

“Halloween has always been a special time for us,” owners Karl and Dhana Hansen said. “Hosting this event is our own special way to support RACF while giving back to our community and sharing in the excitement with families of all ages. It’s so rewarding to see everyone enjoying themselves and making memories together.”

“This event is a perfect example of how fun and philanthropy can go hand-in-hand,” RACF Executive Director Emily Anaya said. “We are grateful to the Hansen family for their creativity and generosity. Their efforts allow families to enjoy a memorable Halloween while supporting programs that benefit our entire community.”

For more information about Hansen’s Halloween House or RACF, contact 815-561-3600 or email director@rochellefoundation.org.