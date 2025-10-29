Leaf River Lions Club donates to Soaring Eagles 4-H Club

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club met Oct. 13, when Leaf River Lions Club President Kaden Lingbeck presented a check to the Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club for the help club members gave to make pizzas for the Lions Club fundraiser.

The club went over the many events that happened at the beginning of October. One exciting result from National 4-H week was the club won first place for the 4-H week bulletin board.

Hazel Friday led the committee that designed the bulletin board. David Wehler brought writing supplies and led the club members in writing letters to sailors. These letters will be sent to military members aboard the USS Fitzgerald.