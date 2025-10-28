UC Byron’s Harvest Feast Turkey Dinner is Nov. 8

UCB Fellowship of the United Church of Byron is having its annual Harvest Feast Turkey Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The event will be from 4-6:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased through the church office during the week or at givebutter.com/UCBturkeydinner2025.

This year the church will again be offering carryout or dine-in. The dinner will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, cranberries, coleslaw and dessert. Enter the church through the main front door for dine in and also carry out, as there is no delivery to cars again this year.

Tickets are limited, so purchase early. Tickets purchased in person at the church will be $15 for all carry-outs and adult dine-in, $8 for children 5-10 dine-in and free for children 4 and under for dine-in.

Tickets purchased online will be $16 for all carry-outs and adult dine-in, $9 for children 5-10 dine-in. For more information, call the church office at 815-234-8777 or visit www.unitedchurchofbyron.org.

The church is located at 701 W. Second St. in Byron.