Bertolet Memorial Library hosting microgreen learning sessions on Nov. 5, 15

Have you heard of microgreens? Microgreens are simply the first leaves of the vegetables that you know. They are small in stature but contain high levels of powerful vitamins, minerals, and health-supporting components.

Learn how to grow your own at sessions that will take place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, and from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Bertolet Memorial Library in Leaf River.

Presented by Joyce Lewis, grant coordinator from the Ogle County Health Department, participants will learn how to grow microgreens and explore creative ways to incorporate them into their diets through engaging hands-on classes.

Each participant will receive a free passive microgreen kit to grow their own microgreens at home. The kit contains a mini grow light, a microgreen tray, nutrients for water, a seed packet, and all the information needed for success. Registration is required and limited to 15 participants per class. Call 815-738-2742 to register.

UNO Game Night

Monday, Nov. 17: From 5-6:30 p.m., UNO Dos, Flip, Attack, and Original will all be available for you to show off your game face.

Stories With Stacey

Join Miss Stacey and your pre-K friends for a fun time of stories and activities every Thursday at 10 a.m. when participants read their way through the alphabet.

Adult Book of the Month

In “When Ghosts Come Home” by Wiley Cash, Winston Barnes is the sheriff in a small town in North Carolina. As he begins a plane crash and murder investigation that could sway the outcome of his re-election, racial tension rises and his daughter flies home after a major loss. Stop by the circulation desk to pick up your copy today.

Spice of the Month: Rosemary

Native to the dry, rocky areas of the Mediterranean, rosemary has long been associated with memory, remembrance, happiness, loyalty, and love. Stop by and pick up your kit to try some delicious recipes featuring rosemary.

Community Puzzle

We’ve swapped out that impossible fall foliage puzzle. This new one is coming together nicely. Stop and add a piece.

Game Table

We have a variety of board games, including checkers, for anyone to play. Stop in and bring your competitive streak.

New releases

Adult books

“The Courtship Plan” by Kathleen Fuller

“The Lost Baker of Vienna” by Sharon Kurtzman

Chapter book

“Aqueduct of Segovia” by Brienna Rossiter

Picture book

“If We Were Dogs” by Sophie Blackall