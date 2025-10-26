Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center to host upcoming Health Fiesta

The Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center is located at 9 E. Front Street. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center:

Center Health Fiesta

The Center Health Fiesta will be Friday, Nov. 7. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. come in for flu shots, health information, giveaways, raffles and tacos for a donation.

Trip

The library on Wednesday, Dec. 3, is hosting a trip to The Metropolis Performing Arts Center in Arlington Heights to see “Home for the Holidays: An Evening with Levi Kreis”. The bus leaves at 10 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. Cost is $85 per person. Call The Center at 815-734-6335 to sign up.