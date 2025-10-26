Forreston Public Library offers Crafters Corner, storytime

Crafters Corner

Do you enjoy knitting, cross stitch, jewelry making or any other type of crafting? Join fellow crafters at the Forreston Public Library on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. to make new friends, visit, and share your ideas as you work on your individual projects.

Toddler/Preschool Storytime

Bring your favorite little person at 10 a.m. Wednesdays for a fun, relaxed time of stories, games, crafts and making new friends as they read through the alphabet.

Community Room

Looking for a place to hold your event? The library’s community room (with a small kitchenette) is available for meetings, parties, showers, family reunions, and more. Call the library at 815-938-2624 for additional information.