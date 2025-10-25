Arellano to host veterans appreciation program and expo

State Sen. Li Arellano Jr., R-Dixon, is inviting veterans and their families from across the 37th District to join him for a special event honoring their service and dedication.

The event will feature remarks from Terry Prince, director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.

“We want our veterans to know how much they’re valued,” Arellano said. “This event gives us the opportunity to say thank you in person and learn more about the incredible people who have served our country from right here in our district.”

The Veterans Appreciation Program and Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, at the Rock Falls Community Building, 601 W. 10th St.

Attendees can connect with representatives from veterans organizations and local agencies, receive information on available programs and resources, and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

The event is free and open to the public. Reservations are appreciated but not required. Those interested in attending can email moldenettel@sgop.ilga.gov to RSVP.