Rochelle library, DAR honor First Responders Day with quilts, water donation

In preparation for First Responders Day on Oct. 28 and as part of the Flagg-Rochelle Public Library’s Fall Fest, the library’s coloring club, and the DAR Day of Service, youths colored one square of two paper quilts honoring Rochelle’s police and firefighters. Also shown are the coloring activity table from the Fall Fest and members of the Rochelle Fire Department receiving 15 cases of bottled water donated in support of their service. (Photo provided by Rochelle DAR)

Squares were pieced together digitally to form the final quilts as shown. Also shown are the coloring activity table from the Fall Fest and members of the Rochelle Fire Department receiving 15 cases of bottled water donated in support of their service to the community.