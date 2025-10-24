Shaw Local

Rochelle library, DAR honor First Responders Day with quilts, water donation

In preparation for First Responders Day on Oct. 28 and as part of the Flagg-Rochelle Public Library’s Fall Fest, the library’s coloring club, and the DAR Day of Service, youth of all ages of the Rochelle community were encouraged to color one square of two 20-piece paper quilts honoring Rochelle’s police and firefighters. Squares were pieced together digitally to form the final quilts as shown. Also shown are the coloring activity table from the Fall Fest and members of the Rochelle Fire Department receiving 15 cases of bottled water donated in support of their service to the community.

