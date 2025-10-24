Polo Christmas Festival seeking volunteers

Kids wave from the back of a decked-out golf cart that participated in the Polo Christmas Festival's first ever Parade of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The Polo Christmas Festival Committee is seeking volunteers to help make this year’s holiday celebration a success. The festival will take place Dec. 6, and there are a variety of opportunities available to get involved.

“Your participation not only helps bring holiday cheer to our community but also supports one of Polo’s most cherished traditions,” according to a news release. “Whether you can lend a hand for a few hours or the entire day, your time and support are greatly appreciated.”

To sign up as a volunteer, visit linktr.ee/polochristmasfestival.