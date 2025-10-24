Polo Christmas Festival seeking volunteers

The Polo Christmas Festival Committee is seeking volunteers to help make this year’s holiday celebration a success. The festival will take place Dec. 6, and there are a variety of opportunities available to get involved.
“Your participation not only helps bring holiday cheer to our community but also supports one of Polo’s most cherished traditions,” according to a news release. “Whether you can lend a hand for a few hours or the entire day, your time and support are greatly appreciated.”
To sign up as a volunteer, visit linktr.ee/polochristmasfestival.