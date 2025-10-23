Oregon, Polo football get Week 8 wins: Ogle County Life high school sports roundup

Oregon's Jakobi Donagen turns the corner en route to a touchdown during Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 action against Winnebago at Landers-Loomis Field in Oregon. The Hawks edged the Indians 20-18 to record their fifth win of the season. (Earleen Hinton)

Football

Oregon 20, Winnebago 18: The Hawks held on to get their fifth win after leading 20-12 at halftime. Jakobi Donegan ran for 140 yards and two TDs for Oregon. Keaton Salsburg also ran for a score in the victory.

Polo 54, Hiawatha 14: The Marcos (7-1) led 48-8 at halftime en route to a fourth straight win by 40 points or more. Mercer Mumford ran for 131 yards and three TDs, JT Stephenson ran for two more and Quentin Hart found the end zone for Polo. The Marcos ran for 297 yards on 39 carries in the win.

Boys Soccer

Oregon 6, North Boone 3: Ivan Hernandez scored a hat trick, and Deryk Withers had six saves as the fourth-seeded Hawks (15-9) advanced to the Class 2A Byron Regional final against the top-seeded Tigers (16-5-1). Byron beat Oregon 5-4 in a shootout during the regular season after the game was tied 4-4 in overtime. Aidan Hammer, Steven Guardado and Elliot Peeling also found the net against North Boone.

Oregon 4, Abingdon/Avon 1: At Oregon on Oct. 14, Aiden Hammer turned a hat trick for the Hawks in their final game of the regular season.

Steven Guardado added one goal and one assist in the victory, Eduardo Garcia had two assists, Danny Chisamore IV had one assist and Deryk Withers had seven saves in goal.

Volleyball

Oregon 2, Rockford Lutheran 1 (21-25, 25-15, 25-18): At Rockford on Oct. 14, Izzy Berg led the Hawks with six kills and four blocks in a come-from-behind victory on the road.

Emma Eckerd added 12 digs, five assists and an ace while Ashlee Mundell had seven digs, three aces and two assists in the win.

Milledgeville 2, Polo 0 (25-15, 25-14): At Milledgeville on Oct. 15, Reese Mekeel led the Marcos with nine kills in a losing effort on the road.

Cam Jones added nine assists and eight digs, Brylee Laskowski had four assists and six digs and Grace Miatke had 11 digs.

Stillman Valley 2, Oregon 0 (25-21, 25-17): At Oregon on Oct. 16, Stillman Valley bested the Hawks in two sets.

Ella Rowe had seven digs and four aces in the loss, Mikaila Ellison added seven assists and four digs and Lola Schwarz had three kills, two aces and a dig.