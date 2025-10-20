Ogle County property transfers for Oct. 13-17, 2025

Warranty deeds

Byran R. Robidoux to Alyson Augustyn, 315 W. 2nd St., Byron, $197,000

Hre Builders Llc to Ashley Gelznikas and Garret Wermager, 363 Mill Ridge Drive, Byron, $374,000

Phyllis Scott to Kory R. Walk and Alexis M. Walk, 3096 E Water Rd, Byron, $290,000

Alan S. Pals and Vickie L. Pals to Leaf Rivers Farms Llc, 4497 W. Egan Road, Leaf River, and one parcel in Leaf River Township: 03-12-151-001 $2,299,682

Russell B. Reid, Deceased By Heirs, to Ng Victor, 203 S. Clark St., Monroe Center, $10,800

David C. Knie, Trustee, Eileen Y. Knie Tr, and Charles J. Tr to Knie Family River Retreat Llc, two parcels: 21-09-276-003 and 21-09-277-007, $0.

Bay Precision Inc. to James E. Hourigan and Joann M Hourigan, 2811 Brookes Island Rd, Oregon, $87,500

Christopher T. Kruk and Ludith L. Kruk to Christopher T. Kruk Trustee, Judith L. Kruk Trustee, Revo Kruk Tr, 105. S. Lauren Court, Oregon, $0.

Kristyn M. Bielskis to William Craft, 332 N. Franklin St., Byron, $186,560

Hub Shuttle Inc. to Richard J. Kroner and Creena M Kroner, 201 W. Mcconaughy Ave., Rochelle, $164,000

Kory R. Walk and Alexis M. Walk to Patrick D. Southwick and Christina R. Southwick, 7813 E. Wildwood Rd, Stillman Valley, $430,000

Patsy K. Mahoney and Laura Robb Elan to Laurie Controis, Trustee, and Laurie Controis, Rev Tr, 308 S. 8th St., Oregon, $247,000

Chad Alan Scott to Keyshawn Stallworth, 1008 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, $160,000

Quit claim deeds

Cody L. Starr and Bethany R. Starr to Cody L. Starr, 1051 W. Meadow Ln, Rochelle, $0.

Alexandra Williams, Alexandra Matheson, and Zachary Matheson to Alexandra Matheson and Zachary Matheson, 235, 305 W. 3rd St., Byron, $0.

Kenneth D. Lingbeck to Diane K. Hemmersbach and Diane K. Hemmersbach, No parcel or address listed, $0.

Trustee deeds

Dale A. Dewall Trustee, Dale A Dewall Tr, Carol F. Dewakk Trustee, and Carol F. Dewall Tr to Cole A. Dewall, 5369 N. Summer Hill Rd, Forreston, $170,000

Kenneth D. Lingbeck Trustee and Patricia M. Lingbeck Tr to Diane K. Hemmersbach, Kenneth D. Lingbeck and Michael J. Hemmersbach, one parcel in Leaf River Township: 04-05-200-002, $0.

Kenneth D. Lingbeck Trustee and Patricia M. Lingbeck Tr to Diane K. Hemmersbach, Kenneth D. Lingbeck and Michael J. Hemmersbach, one parcel in Leaf River Township, 04-05-400-007,$0.

Kenneth D. Lingbeck Trustee and Patricia M. Lingbeck Tr to Diane K. Hemmersbach, Kenneth D. Lingbeck and Michael J. Hemmersbach, 157 W. Egan Rd, Leaf River, $0.

Kenneth D. Lingbeck Trustee and Patricia M. Lingbeck Tr to Diane K. Hemmersbach and Kenneth D. Lingbeck, two parcels in Maryland Township: 03-21-400-006 and 03-28-200-004, $0.

Kenneth D. Lingbeck Trustee and Patricia M. Lingbeck Tr to Kenneth D. Lingbeck, two parcels in Maryland Township: 03-21-400-006 and 03-28-200-004, $0.

Deeds in trust

Bruce A. Hongsermeier to Bruce A. Hongsermeier Trustee, Cynthia Hongsermeier Trustee, and Bruce & Cynthia Hongsermeier Tr, four parcels in Mt. Morris Township, 08-22-400-019, 08-22-400-020, 08-22-400-021 and 08-27-226-008, $0.

James W. Eckstein and Karen E. Eckstein to James W. Eckstein Trustee, Karen E Eckstein Trustee, and Cornerstone Tr, 114 949 N. Etnyre Ter, Oregon, $0.