IDNR invites vendors to pre-bid meeting for concession operation at Lowden State Park

Lowden State Park is located east of Oregon along River Road. The park is home to the Black Hawk Statue, campgrounds, hiking trails and picnic areas. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources invites interested vendors to attend a mandatory pre-bid meeting for operating a concession and camp store at Lowden State Park in Ogle County.

The pre-bid meeting will occur at the concessions building at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29. During the meeting, participants will receive essential details on the bid submission process, contract terms, expectations and requirements.

IDNR encourages all interested vendors to register in BidBuy at www.bidbuy.illinois.gov. There is no cost to register. Additional site-specific concessions information is available on the BidBuy website. Search NIGP code 961-15 to receive notifications for upcoming IDNR concession pre-bid meetings.

Lowden State Park, at 1411 N. River Road in Oregon, attracted more than 420,000 visitors in 2024. This historical park near Illinois Route 2 features camping, hiking trails, fishing and boating on the scenic Rock River. Admission to Illinois state parks is always free.