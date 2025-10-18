McDermott: When the last Guest leaves

Communities can be impacted by singular events but they are formed by the persistence of individuals.

The fire of 1870 impacted our downtown and moved us to create building standards to prevent future catastrophic conflagrations. The hanging of Thomas Burke in 1861 resulted in the city changing its name from Lane to Rochelle. A single event leading to a singular change.

This story is about a family that has been an integral part of our community through every event in our history and then some.

The first Guest moved to the area of Flagg Township in 1856. Thomas Guest Jr. purchased 160 acres west of today’s Rochelle and began a life in what was then the wild west.

Thomas was Canadian born, the son of Thomas and Ann (Todd). To confuse matters a little Thomas Jr. also married an Ann, Ann Pettepeice, in 1856. The Guest family grew with the addition of five children.

Thomas also improved the family’s fortune through hard work and wise investment. As he increased the output of his farm, he continued to purchase land in and around the area.

Thomas and Ann saw many changes in their community. When they arrived the area was called Hickory Grove, after a small group of trees on the edge of a small creek. In 1859, Aaron Guest was born, two years before the city was named. It was 1861, the community was incorporated as Lane Village, and the Guests had already been here for five years. After the lynching in 1861, the town was better known as “Hang Town” than Lane so the city had its first re-branding. There was a quick name change and Rochelle has held its place on the map since.

The Guest family moved into the city limits in 1882, and is still here today (Nov. 11, 2024). Thomas passed away in 1886, and most of the children moved away. Aaron stayed.

Aaron Guest was born in the family farm house in 1859 and moved into the City of Rochelle with his family in 1882. By this time Rochelle had a fledgling school system and Aaron attended the local schools through his high school years, after which he attended Wheaton College. This set the new Guest standard; education became almost a mandate. If you were a Guest, you went to college.

Aaron also set another Guest standard. If you were a Guest, you served the community. Aaron served in many positions: the school board, Flagg Township School treasurer, library trustee, and Rochelle City Council member. During the time he served there were many improvements. The three-story school added a fire escape, the fire department moved from hand-drawn hose carts to the first motorized fire truck, and the first bricks were laid as the streets became hard surfaced.

Aaron married Minnie Louise Countryman in 1885. Minnie was the daughter of Alvin Countryman and Jennie Wagner. The Countryman and Wagner families are a story in themselves, but suffice it to say they were prominent farmers in the Lindenwood area before retiring and moving to Rochelle. Minnie and Aaron were only married for four years; Minnie passed in 1889. Fortunately they were blessed with one child, a son, Arthur.

Arthur was born in Rochelle, April 20, 1889. He was educated in the Rochelle school system and began making his mark in local history before he had even graduated from Rochelle High School. Arthur and his good friend, George Simons, saw a yearbook from Sycamore High School and wondered why Rochelle did not have one. They traveled to Mt. Morris to meet with printers and establish the cost. Next the boys went to local businesses in search of financing. There was no adult oversight or supervision but there was a tremendous student backing. Pictures were taken, pages organized and advertising sold. In 1908 Rochelle High School had its first school yearbook. The Tatler, named after a book being studied in English class, started a tradition that still carries on today.

Arthur graduated from high school in 1908 and continued his education at Beloit College where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1912. During his time at Beloit he was the editor of the student newspaper, the Beloit Roundtable. Arthur served as secretary of the school board for more than 20 years. Arthur was also on the Rochelle Hi-Way Jubilee Committee in 1927. The Hi-Way Committee celebrated the designation of the Meridian Highway, the first north/south paved highway across the contiguous United States. This was when Rochelle became known as the Hub City. Arthur held positions as city treasurer, justice of the peace, and police magistrate. He was also a commander of the American Legion.

Arthur was not alone. In 1922 he married Margery Kimball of Elgin. Margery became Margery Guest and became a force of her own. Margery taught at Rochelle High School for several years and even counted Vince Carney amongst her students. Margery was a member of the Woman’s Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Arthur and Margery had two children, David and Maurine. Maurine married and moved from town, but David stayed.

Born in 1928, David Guest was listed in his 1946 Tatler as “shy, unobtrusive, and intelligent, besides”. He graduated Beloit College before attending Northwestern School of Law. Upon graduating with his law degree in 1953, David moved to Chicago to work at the Continental Bank as a trust officer. He did not realize at the time that one block away at the Harris Trust and Savings Bank his future bride, Barbara Dixson, was employed.

They met at a Presbyterian dance held at the YMCA and were married in 1955. It was also in 1955 that David decided to join his father’s insurance business in Rochelle. Upon moving back to Rochelle, David and Barbara began their public service.

David was city attorney from 1959 through 1975. He served with mayors Jones, Moore, and Cipolla. David was a member of the Rochelle Historical Society and is still on the board of the Flagg Township Museum.

Barbara was the first board president for HOPE of Ogle County. She also helped organize the League of Women Voters. Barb passed in 2020.

Dave and Barbara had two children Aimee and Tom. Both have moved away from Rochelle, leaving David as our last Guest. One family whose persistence over 169 years has helped make Rochelle what it is today.

Tom McDermott is a Flagg Township Museum historian and Rochelle city councilman.