Byron’s Weekley performs in Whitewater Symphony Orchestra

Caleb Weekley from Byron, who is studying music at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, will perform in the university’s Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra during the 2025-26 academic year.

Weekley plays percussion for the group, which includes 43 student musicians.

The group performs at UW-Whitewater’s Gala Concert, an annual tradition that features nearly every student ensemble in the university’s Department of Music. All profits from the event support the department’s scholarships.